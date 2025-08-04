Chennai police restitute Rs 1.65 to cyber scam victims in July

CHENNAI: The city police's cyber crime unit has restituted Rs 1.65 crore to victims of cyber fraud in July this year. The Greater Chennai Police has restituted Rs 18.08 crore to cyber fraud victims so far in 2025.

According to the police, the cyber crime division received 191 complaints in July through the emergency helpline number 1930 and direct walk-ins. The officers acted promptly under the supervision of Zonal Joint Commissioners and the Central Crime Branch (CCB) to track fraudulent transactions, freeze the bank accounts of suspects, and retrieve stolen funds through legal procedures.

Apart from the restitution, the city police have approached the courts and frozen over Rs 40 crore in the bank accounts of scammers.

According to Chennai Police, in July, the cyber crime wing team at the city police headquarters restituted Rs 90.7 lakh in 35 cases, followed by the south zone cyber crime unit, which recovered Rs 23.7 lakh in 58 cases. The north zone cyber crime unit recovered Rs 13.43 lakh in 18 cases, the west zone unit recovered Rs 15.71 lakh in 32 cases, and the east zone unit recovered Rs 21.8 lakh in 48 cases.

The GCP Commissioner, A Arun, has cautioned the public to be careful and advised people not to transfer money to unknown bank accounts. Report online financial fraud immediately to the cyber crime helpline number 1930 or the national cyber crime reporting portal www.cybercrime.gov.in.