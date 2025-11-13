Begin typing your search...

    Chennai: Police rescue infant girl abandoned at suburban train

    According to the officials, the Railway Protection Force personnel were notified of a baby inside a Tiruvallur-bound suburban train.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|13 Nov 2025 7:44 AM IST
    Chennai: Police rescue infant girl abandoned at suburban train
    X

    Representative image

    CHENNAI: The Railway police personnel rescued a 10-week-old girl from a suburban train compartment at Chennai Central railway station on Tuesday.

    According to the officials, the Railway Protection Force personnel were notified of a baby inside a Tiruvallur-bound suburban train.

    The RPF immediately alerted the child helpline and the Child Welfare Committee, who reached the spot and moved her to the Government Children's Hospital in Egmore.

    The police suspect that the child was abandoned purposefully and alighted at any stations along the Tiruvallur-Chennai line. The railway police have launched a search for the person who abandoned the infant.

    railway police personnelChennai Central railway stationInfant baby
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X