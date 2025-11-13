Chennai: Police rescue infant girl abandoned at suburban train

CHENNAI: The Railway police personnel rescued a 10-week-old girl from a suburban train compartment at Chennai Central railway station on Tuesday.

According to the officials, the Railway Protection Force personnel were notified of a baby inside a Tiruvallur-bound suburban train.

The RPF immediately alerted the child helpline and the Child Welfare Committee, who reached the spot and moved her to the Government Children's Hospital in Egmore.

The police suspect that the child was abandoned purposefully and alighted at any stations along the Tiruvallur-Chennai line. The railway police have launched a search for the person who abandoned the infant.