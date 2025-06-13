Chennai: Police recover 68 sovereigns gold jewellery left in auto

CHENNAI: In a fortunate recovery, an 82-year-old industrialist, P Palaniappan from Purasawalkam, got back his bag containing 68 sovereigns of gold and diamond jewellery, which he had accidentally left in an autorickshaw in Egmore.

Palaniappan had returned by train to Egmore station from a relative's wedding in Madurai early Wednesday. He took an auto to his Purasawalkam home, only to discover the precious bag missing shortly after arrival. Distraught, he immediately filed a complaint at the Vepery Police Station.

Acting swiftly, police investigators determined the jewels had been left in the specific auto Palaniappan used. They traced the auto to its driver, P. Rengasamy (53), from Parameswaramangalam near Arakkonam, who had reportedly travelled to his native village.

Police proceeded to Parameswaramangalam, questioned Rengasamy, and successfully recovered the bag.