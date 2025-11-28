Chennai police ready with safety plan for Cyclone Ditwah

CHENNAI: In anticipation of Cyclone Ditwah , which has formed over the Bay of Bengal, the Greater Chennai Police has launched a disaster management and public assistance plan. The initiative involves setting up a network of control rooms and deploying specialized rescue teams across the city, said a press note here.

The cyclone is expected to cross the Tamil Nadu coast on Sunday morning bringing heavy rainfall and high-velocity winds, according to the weather department.

A central control room has been set up at the Police Commissioner's office (044-23452437) to oversee all operations. This is supported by 12 district-level control rooms at the offices of Deputy Commissioners and an additional 49 special control rooms in low-lying and vulnerable areas, all functioning under the supervision of senior officials.

The detailed preparations include specialized 12 rescue teams, each comprising 10 personnel on standby 24/7.

Each team has been provided with a dedicated vehicle, rubber boats, life jackets, distinctive jackets, ropes, and other rescue equipment. All personnel have received specialized training in swimming and rescue operations.

The police are working closely with the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC), Chennai Metro Rail (CMRL), Highways, Electricity Board, Health Department, and the Fire and Rescue Services to ensure a unified response.

Joint watchdog groups with these departments have been formed for real-time information sharing and coordinated action.

All patrol vehicles have been instructed to intensify surveillance and use public address systems to advise citizens and motorists about the cyclone and flood risks. They are also equipped with first-aid kits, torchlights, ropes, glow lights, and water bottles.

Two Special Medical First Response Teams have been readied from the Police Hospital to provide immediate medical assistance in the city's northern and southern zones. Ambulances are on standby for emergency medical aid.

Patrol teams are identifying and instructing the public and establishments to secure hoardings, advertisement boards, plastic sheets, iron sheets, and construction materials that could become hazardous in strong winds.Two tow trucks from the MTC have been arranged to clear broken-down vehicles from subways and waterlogged areas. Plans are in place to implement and communicate traffic diversions as needed.

Public Advisories Issued

The public is strongly advised to stay away from beach areas due to the high velocity of waves.

People in low-lying areas should exercise extreme caution and follow instructions from patrol teams.

In case of any emergency, the public should contact:

. Police Emergency Number: 100 or 112

. Greater Chennai Corporation Helpline: 1913

. Fire and Rescue Services: 101