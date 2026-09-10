177 complaints received in private school recognition case: Chennai police to Madras HC

CHENNAI: As many as 177 complaints have been received in connection with the alleged collection of money from private schools by promising permanent recognition and other approvals, the government informed the Madras High Court.
After the police submitted that investigation was under way and sought time to file response to the anticipatory bail petition filed by one of the accused, Justice V Lakshminarayanan adjourned the hearing to September 10.
According to the prosecution, the main accused, BT Arasakumar, had allegedly been scamming private schools for the past two years through an unregistered outfit, Tamil Nadu Private Schools Association, promising to secure permanent recognition, school upgradation, DTCP/CMDA approvals, and other statutory clearances by using his political and bureaucratic connections.
However, he allegedly failed to secure the promised approvals or refund the amounts collected from the schools and had allegedly swindled over Rs 100 crore.
Based on a complaint filed by DC Elangovan, secretary of the Federation of Associations of Private Schools in Tamil Nadu, the Central Crime Branch of the Greater Chennai Police registered a case and arrested Arasakumar. He was later detained under the Goondas Act.
Meanwhile, Muthukumar, treasurer of the Tamil Nadu Private Schools Association and a former DMK MLA, approached the Madras High Court seeking anticipatory bail.