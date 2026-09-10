177 complaints received in private school recognition case: Chennai police to Madras HC

After the police submitted that investigation was under way and sought time to file response to the anticipatory bail petition filed by one of the accused, Justice V Lakshminarayanan adjourned the hearing to September 10.

According to the prosecution, the main accused, BT Arasakumar, had allegedly been scamming private schools for the past two years through an unregistered outfit, Tamil Nadu Private Schools Association, promising to secure permanent recognition, school upgradation, DTCP/CMDA approvals, and other statutory clearances by using his political and bureaucratic connections.

However, he allegedly failed to secure the promised approvals or refund the amounts collected from the schools and had allegedly swindled over Rs 100 crore.