Chennai police probe child theft complaint against fertility hospital, couple

The complainant, K Megala of Chengalpattu, is a daily wage labourer. She was three months pregnant with her second child when her husband died due to natural causes in February 2025, police said. She already had a four-year-old son.

According to her complaint, Meghala saw an ad on social media offering free medical treatment at a hospital in Kolathur. She visited the hospital during her seventh month of pregnancy and shared her financial situation with doctors and staff there.