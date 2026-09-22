Pudukkottai hospital faces protest over suspected baby mix-up; DNA test planned

Kalaimathi of Kampayanpatti and Vidya of Chennaiyakudi gave birth to two babies consecutively at the hospital, according to a Maalaimalar report.

The nurses initially handed the babies over to their respective relatives.

Later, the nurses took back the two babies, stating that they had mistakenly exchanged them. They reportedly said that Kalaimathi had given birth to a girl, while Vidya had delivered a boy.