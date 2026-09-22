Pudukkottai hospital faces protest over suspected baby mix-up; DNA test planned

CHENNAI: Relatives of two women who gave birth to babies one after another at the Raniyar Government Maternity Hospital in Pudukkottai staged a protest after a discrepancy emerged in the gender details of the newborns, leading to allegations that the babies had been mistakenly swapped.
Kalaimathi of Kampayanpatti and Vidya of Chennaiyakudi gave birth to two babies consecutively at the hospital, according to a Maalaimalar report.
The nurses initially handed the babies over to their respective relatives.
Later, the nurses took back the two babies, stating that they had mistakenly exchanged them. They reportedly said that Kalaimathi had given birth to a girl, while Vidya had delivered a boy.
Refusing to accept the explanation, the relatives got into a heated argument with the hospital staff and staged a protest on the hospital premises.
Minister Mohammad Parvez and District Collector Aruna held peace talks with the relatives. As the relatives refused to accept the explanation, medical officials said that the truth could be established through DNA testing. The relatives agreed.
The relatives also demanded action against the nurses, alleging negligence in handling the newborns.