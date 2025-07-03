Chennai police nab accused evading trial for 19 years

CHENNAI: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Chennai police secured three accused persons, who have been absconding without attending trial for several years in a fake visa case and a cybercrime case.

In the first instance, the cybercrime police secured two accused, who were arrested in a 2003 case and have been evading trial for 19 years after coming out on bail.

The case pertains to non-payment of bills to BSNL after availing 34 connections for two firms operating in Kodambakkam and Parry’s Corner. The bill amount was close to Rs 49 lakh, after which BSNL filed a complaint in 2003, and two men were arrested.

The magistrate issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against them, after which city police took steps to trace them. The city police teams conducted investigations at the absconding accused's native place, Keelakarai in Ramanathapuram district. After finding out their hideout in Chennai, the police secured the duo, identified as Syed Ibrahim (55) and Mohammed Taha Yaseen Hamim (52). They were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.

In another case, the CCB officials arrested an accused who allegedly cheated several job aspirants by issuing them fake visas after collecting money from them for job opportunities abroad. The chargesheet has been filed in a city court against 10 accused persons in the case registered in 2006. One of the accused, Sundar, has been evading trial since 2017, after which an NBW was issued against him.

Sundar was secured from Coonoor in The Nilgiris district and brought to the city.