Chennai police launch virtual witness room to streamline court testimonies

CHENNAI: In a move to modernize judicial processes, the Greater Chennai Police inaugurated a 'Virtual Witness Room' on Thursday, enabling police officers to testify in court proceedings remotely via video conferencing. The facility, launched by Additional Commissioner of Police (Headquarters) Vijayendra Bidari, aims to reduce delays in trials and enhance efficiency in the criminal justice system.

Located in the office of the Joint Commissioner (East Zone), the pilot project is equipped with high-definition video conferencing tools, document visualizers, and soundproofing technology. The facility ensures secure, real-time depositions while safeguarding confidentiality.

The initiative leverages Section 254(1)-(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which permits public servants to submit evidence electronically from designated locations. This aligns with a recent directive from the Madras High Court, mandating all Tamil Nadu courts to accept virtual testimonies from pilot witness rooms.

Boosting efficiency, cutting delays

By eliminating the need for officers to travel long distances for court appearances, the facility is expected to save time, reduce logistical burdens, and ensure stricter adherence to judicial timelines.

The project will first undergo a pilot phase in Chennai before potential expansion across the state.

Senior officials, including Joint Commissioner (East Zone) Dr. Vijayakumar, and Deputy Commissioners of Kilpauk, Mylapore, and Triplicane districts, attended the launch.