Chennai police, judicial personnel get hands on training in e-filing

CHENNAI: A training programme and conference to educate police personnel with the Greater Chennai Police (GCP) about e-filing services to hasten court processes in criminal cases was held at the city police headquarters on Saturday.

Greater Chennai Police (GCP) Commissioner A Arun and Principal Judge, Chennai Civil and Sessions Court, S Karthikeyan, presided over the conference and addressed the personnel, urging them to make use of the facility.

Police Inspectors, personnel handling CCTNS (Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems) and personnel on court detail were educated about the e-filing system and how documents and records can be submitted expeditiously to assist in the trial.

"To hasten trial in criminal cases and secure convictions and eventually justice to the victims, Greater Chennai Police (GCP) has been taking various steps. A step forward in that direction is making use of e-filing services," a senior police officer said. Other judicial officers and senior police officers were part of the conference.