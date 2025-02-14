Chennai police JC suspended for sexually harassing constable

CHENNAI: In a major embarrassment for the Greater Chennai Police, an officer in the rank of Joint Commissioner was placed under suspension following allegations of sexually harassing women personnel. Using this to hit out at the government, opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami said women would be safe only after the AIADMK returns to power.

The Tamil Nadu Police Department has formed an internal compliance committee, headed by DGP Seema Agarwal, to investigate the charges against D Mahesh Kumar, Joint Commissioner, Chennai North (Traffic).

An investigation is also under way against an inspector who allegedly helped the IPS officer lure women constables. A few months ago, the officer allegedly forced a woman constable to have a relationship with him. He was very possessive and allegedly assaulted her for talking to male colleagues.

Sources in the commissionerate said the officer’s activities were under the scanner for the last few months. “Currently he is on medical leave,” sources said.

Meanwhile, referring to the incident, AIADMK general secretary and Leader of Opposition Edappadi Palaniswami said it was alarming that such crimes were being committed by the police, who are entrusted with the protection of women. Palaniswami also recalled the allegation against a DMK functionary in Tirupattur district who is accused of harassing a minor girl, and demanded the government to take stern action against those involved in crimes against women and children.

The reports of sexual offences against women and children justified his decision to launch the #SayYesToWomenSafety&AIADMK campaign, he claimed, and added that normalcy would return to the State and the safety of women would be ensured only after the AIADMK returns to power.