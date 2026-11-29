Police urged shop owners to install high-quality surveillance cameras at all entrances and exits. Cameras should also cover counters where cash changes hands, areas where jewellery is stored, and the safe deposit boxes used to hold valuables.

At the entrance, owners should position cameras so that the face of each customer entering the shop can be seen clearly in the recording. Shops should retain surveillance footage for at least six months, police said.

The advice on camera placement covers both the movement of people through a shop and the points inside where employees handle cash and ornaments.

Police also asked jewellers to make suitable security arrangements whenever they move gold ornaments from one location to another.