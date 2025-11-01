Chennai police destroy 1,023 kg of ganja

CHENNAI: The Additional Commissioner of Police (Headquarters), Vijayendra Bidari, on Saturday, oversaw the incineration of about 1,023 kg of ganja, worth several lakhs, seized by the city police, at an authorised treatment and disposal plant, Thenmelpakkam, in Chengalpattu District, by following all legal formalities.

Considering the hazardous nature of drugs, vulnerability to theft and constraints of proper storage space, Greater Chennai City Police have taken periodic initiatives towards the destruction of various drugs like ganja, Methamphetamine, etc., seized under the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act, according to the city police.

A total of 1,023 kilograms of contraband ganja, seized in 197 NDPS cases by different police stations across Chennai, were destroyed on Saturday (November 1), an official release stated.

In September, the Chennai police destroyed 590 kg of ganja worth Rs 59 lakh, seized in 111 cases.

The Greater Chennai Police will continue to take firm action against drug peddlers and networks to safeguard youth and uphold public health and safety, the release added.