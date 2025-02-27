Chennai police bust liquor smuggling, distribution racket

CHENNAI: The Prohibition and Enforcement (PEW) wing of Adyar police on Tuesday busted a racket smuggling liquor bottles from other states in the guise of packers and movers, and distributing it in Chennai.

A man from Haryana running the packers and movers was arrested while his brother is on the run.

Based on a tipoff, the police team intercepted a load van on East Coast Road and seized 160 bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) sourced from other states. When they questioned two people in the van, Kalaivanan and Sunil, the police got information about a godown in Royapuram that was used to stock the smuggled liquor bottles.

The seized contraband included liquor bottles from Delhi, Puducherry, and Haryana, totalling 160 bottles (128 litres), and Puducherry beer totalling 1,062 bottles (476 litres)

During interrogation, it was revealed that Sunil and his brother Subash, both natives of Haryana, were operating under the guise of packers and movers to carry out liquor smuggling. Using goods transport vehicles, they illegally transported liquor from Haryana and Delhi to Tamil Nadu, an official release stated.

They stored the illicit stock in bulk before distributing it through agents in Burma Bazaar. A special team has been formed to nab Subash and the owner of the storage facility.