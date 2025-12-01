Chennai Police bust interstate painkiller racket, nab Bihar supplier

CHENNAI: In a significant crackdown on the illegal drug trade, the Greater Chennai Police have unearthed an interstate network smuggling painkiller tablets from Bihar and arrested nine individuals, including a medical shop owner from Bihar.

The operation was launched under the direct orders of Chennai Police Commissioner, as part of a city-wide drive against narcotics. Acting on a tip-off, a team from the Kodungaiyur police station conducted surveillance in the RR Nagar area on the night of November 19.

During checks, they intercepted eight individuals acting suspiciously and found them in possession of a large cache of painkiller tablets meant for illegal sale. All eight were arrested on the spot.

The arrested men have been identified as Praveenkumar (23), Aravind (27), Ranjith (28), Baijan Ahamad (23), Sanjay (23), Ajith (27), Subash (25), and Shadab Hussain (27). Police seized 1,800 painkiller tablets and three mobile phones from them.

Investigations revealed that three of the accused—Praveenkumar, Ranjith, and Subash—are history-sheeters with serious prior criminal records, including multiple cases of attempted murder.

Interrogation of the arrested men and technical analysis led the police to a medical shop in Araria district, Bihar, which was the source of the pills. Following the Commissioner's orders, a special team from Kodungaiyur rushed to Bihar.

With assistance from local Araria Town police, they arrested the medical shop owner, Peros Risha (46), a resident of Azad Nagar in Araria on November 28. It was also revealed that Risha's son, Fagadh Risha (20), is already in jail in a similar case registered by Araria police.

Peros Risha was produced before a local court in Bihar and brought to Chennai on transit remand for further investigation. He is scheduled to be produced before a court in Chennai Monday.