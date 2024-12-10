Chennai police bust Instagram-based meth ring: nine arrested

CHENNAI: Nine people were arrested by the Kodungaiyur and Vyasarpadi police for allegedly smuggling methamphetamine and selling it through an Instagram account to party-goers.

In Kodungaiyur, near Moolakadai, a police team intercepted five suspects and found them carrying two grams of methamphetamine and 1.2 kilograms of ganja.

The arrested were identified as Honey Stephen (20), of Neelankarai, Dinesh (23), of Saidapet, Lingumani alias Mathew (23), and Akash alias Giri (23), both from Tindivanam, and Harikrishnan (29), of Nammalvarpet near Otteri. They revealed that they bought synthetic drugs from the main peddlers in Bengaluru.

In the second incident, police apprehended the suspect, Rahman (25), of Dr Radhakrishnan Salai in Mylapore, during a vehicle check-up at Vyasarpadi, and recovered 1.5 grams of methamphetamine. During questioning, Rahman told the police that he received the consignment from his former college mate Mohammad Subair alias Sufi (25), of Washermenpet, who was also arrested later.

Subair informed the police about his association with two men – Imran (26), and Irfan (24), - of Ambedkar Nagar in Pulianthope. Police recovered 1.5 grams of methamphetamine from their houses.

Inquiries revealed that they targeted college students and teenagers in the neighbourhood to sell these drugs.