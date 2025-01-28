Chennai police book gangster Nagendran's sister in another extortion case

CHENNAI: The city police on Sunday booked the sister of gangster Nagendran, S Karpagam and her husband, Satish, in another extortion case, days after arresting them for allegedly making death threats to a man in Vyasarpadi over a sour financial deal.

Nagendran and his son, Ashwathaman, a former youth congress functionary, are the main accused in the murder of BSP President K Armstrong in July last year.

In the latest case, Vyasarpadi Police booked the couple based on a complaint from P Mathivathanam (56), who claimed that he had borrowed money from Karpagam for his business and he was subjected to death threats as he defaulted on paying interest for three months.

Last Friday, Police arrested Nagendran's sister, Karpagam (46), based on a complaint from a man who took a Rs 1 lakh loan from Karpagam. According to the complainant, Murugan, he settled up to Rs 1.5 lakh including interest on his loan to Karpagam and her husband, Satish, but Karpagam allegedly threatened Murugan for an additional Rs 3 lakh along with the principal amount.

Karpagam and Sathish went to Murugan's house, threatened him with a knife, and attacked his daughter, after which he filed a complaint at the Vyasarpadi police station.