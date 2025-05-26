Chennai Police arrest UP trio over ATM break-in-attempt

CHENNAI: City Police busted a three member gang from Uttar Pradesh who stole money from ATMs in and around the city by blocking the mouth of the cash dispenser with cardboard and tapes.

On Sunday night, the technical staff of a ATM service company based in Mumbai was alerted by his colleagues about possible tampering of a State Bank of India (SBI) ATM at Thiruvanmiyur after which the staff, K Narenkumar checked the ATM and found that the cash dispenser was blocked.

Narenkumar alerted the police after which Thiruvanmiyur Police team reached the scene and conducted investigations.

Based on CCTV footage, Police zeroed in on the suspects and after searches, the three member gang were apprehended by a police team near Thiruvanmiyur and arrested. The arrested persons were identified as Kuldeep Singh (26), Brijpan (30) and Sumit Yadav (30) - all from Uttar Pradesh.

Explaining their modus operandi, Police said that the trio first used a specially made key to open the door below the mouth of the cash dispenser and then block the mouth by using cardboard and tapes.

When a customer to withdraw cash, the cash will be dispensed by the machine, but will be blocked and after the customer leaves the ATM, the trio would take the cash and flee.

"They usually go around the city on Weekends. After they get enough money, they travel back to Uttar Pradesh where they keep their stash and return to the city," according to Chennai Police.

The trio were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.