Chennai police arrest man for Rs 1.65 crore government job scam

CHENNAI: The Central Crime Branch of Chennai City Police has arrested Hariharakumar (52) for allegedly cheating 19 job seekers of Rs 1.65 crore by falsely promising appointments in central government departments, including the prestigious Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

The accused Hariharakumar (alias PSS Pillai), is the owner of Diya Enterprises in Arumbakkam. He claimed political influence to secure central government jobs.

He allegedly cheated as many as 19 individuals, including Bhagavathiappan's son Parthiban who initiated the complaint.

He had swindled around Rs 1,65,70,000 which he had collected in cash and bank transfers between 2019 and 2023.

He had also issued fake appointment orders to victims.

The case was registered in October 2023 at CCB following Bhagavathiappan’s complaint.

After a 1.5-year manhunt, Hariharakumar was arrested near Vyasarpadi. He was remanded to Puzhal Central Prison by court order.

Police are continuing to investigate Hariharakumar’s network for additional accomplices.