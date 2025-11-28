Chennai police arrest 3 from Rajasthan for assault and robbery of goldsmith

CHENNAI: The City Police arrested three men from Rajasthan in connection with the attack and robbery of a goldsmith in Elephant Gate, in which about 800 grams of gold jewellery were stolen, last Monday.

The victim, Jagatheesh, a native of Rajasthan runs a jewellery-making unit on Venkatarayan Street in Elephant Gate, police said. On Monday evening, when Jagatheesh was alone in the workshop, the two men walked in posing as customers. They asked to see jewellery samples and when Jagatheesh turned away, the duo took him by surprise and assaulted him.

The assailants then tied him to a chair and made away with around 800 grams of gold jewellery. Police said the assailants also damaged the CCTV cameras and took the DVR (digital video recorder) with them.

Later, Jagatheesh’s younger brother Chetan came to the work- shop and found his brother unconscious and moved him to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.

A special team that was on the trail of the attackers traced them to Pali district in Rajasthan. A special team, which travelled to Rajasthan, conducted inquiries across villages and arrested the accused -- Vartharam alias Vinod (33), who runs a jewellery store in Karmawas Patta village, Sarwan Gurjar (19), and Om Prakash (23) of Devali Hulla village, on Wednesday.

Police recovered 414.8 grams of gold coins, 36 grams of silver coins, and 295 grams of copper plates from their possession. Police said they were being brought back to the city after legal formalities.