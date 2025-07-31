Chennai: Park in Manali, College Road to be renamed

CHENNAI: The GCC passed a resolution in the council meeting on Monday to rename a park in Manali to Muthamizh Aringar Kalaignar Poonga, and the famous College Road in Nungambakkam to Jaishankar Road, after the yesteryear hero of Tamil films.

Actor’s son, Professor Vijay Shankar of Sankara Nethralaya, wrote a petition to CM Stalin to rename the College Road in Nungambakkam to Jaishankar Road for his contribution to Tamil cinema.

Notably, the late actor had received the Kalaimani award from former CM Kalaignar Karunanidhi for his involvement in various charitable activities and helped with the development of the Tamil film industry from 1964 until he died in 2000.

C Moorthy, president, Tyagi Viswanatha Das Nagar Munnetra Sangam, has submitted a petition to the Mayor to rename the park located in Tyagi Viswanatha Das Nagar in Kosapur, Manali, as Muthamizh Arignar Kalaignar Park. As per the petition, the council approved the renaming of the park.

Few councillors also raised the issue of the pet dogs becoming stray dogs, after dog owners abandon them. These become stray dogs and attack the people returning from work late at night. This eventually increases the number of stray dogs in the Corporation. They urged the Mayor to take immediate action against the abandoning of pet dogs.

In reply, Mayor Priya stated: “The civic body has been taking all necessary steps to sterilise dogs and monitor them by installing a chip.”