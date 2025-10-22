Chennai: Over 225 metric tonne of cracker waste collected in 3 days

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) collected 225.87 metric tonnes of cracker waste from its 15 zones over three days due to Deepavali celebrations.

Data compiled by the civic body showed that the highest quantity of waste was collected on October 21, accounting for 147.42 metric tonnes, as post-festival clean-up operations intensified.

According to the figures, Zone 11 (Valasaravakkam) recorded the highest volume at 24.08 metric tonnes, followed by Zone 10 (Kodambakkam) with 20.45 metric tonnes and Zone 9 (Teynampet) with 19.84 metric tonnes. Other zones that reported significant volumes included Zone 6 (Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar) with 17.70 metric tonnes, and both Zones 1 and 4 with 17.33 metric tonnes each.

In contrast, Zone 8 (Anna Nagar) and Zone 15 (Sholinganallur) generated the least cracker waste, with 7.18 metric tonnes and 8.44 metric tonnes, respectively.

On October 19, the GCC collected only 6.67 metric tonnes, which sharply increased to 71.78 metric tonnes on October 20, and more than doubled the following day as sweeping and secondary collection drives were expanded. Officials said all 15 zones had been instructed to complete sweeping, segregation, and disposal of firecracker debris within 72 hours to prevent dust pollution and ensure smooth waste management operations.

The collected waste, largely comprising paper, ash, and burnt residues from fireworks, is being sent to designated facilities for processing and disposal at Gummidipoondi. Corporation officials also reiterated their appeal to residents to minimise firecracker use and follow eco-friendly celebration practices in the coming years.