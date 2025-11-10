Chennai: One Station One Product outlets in several railway stations remain non-functional

CHENNAI: The One Station One Product (OSOP) retail outlets launched by the Indian Railways in several stations of the Chennai division of Southern Railway (SR) remain non-functional.

A visit by DT Next to a few stations revealed that several stalls are either locked or used as a space to store cardboards. In the Chennai Park railway station, one stall remained shut, and the other was open but only with the storage shelves. No items or no staff were present at the stall.

At Nungambakkam station, one stall was functional with a small eatery, and another stall was being used as a space to store the cardboard. At Mambalam station, there were two stalls, and both remained closed. The Chetpet station stall too remained shut.

When contacted, a senior official attached to the Chennai division of Southern Railway claimed: "Out of 94 stalls across stations in the Chennai division, 83 are functional. A few kiosks remain closed because steps have been initiated to provide stalls to local artisans and to promote handicrafts stores, as food product stores are larger in number. At present, a seller is being allotted a minimum of 60 or 90 days, unlike the earlier time period of 15 days. These initiatives would help local artisans, Self Help Groups (SHG) and tribal departments to amplify their product sales."

One Station One Product scheme was launched by the Indian Railways in 2022 to encourage indigenous and specialised products and crafts of India through providing display and sale outlets on railway stations across the country. The products would be specific to that place and could include artefacts made by indigenous tribes, handlooms by local weavers, handicrafts work on clothes, or spices, tea, coffee and other processed/semi-processed food items or products indigenously grown in the area.

Kiosks were set up at identified railway stations for the sale and promotion of items sourced from local manufacturers to improve their skills and livelihood.

According to an earlier press release by SR, the sellers are charged a fee of Rs 1,000 per 15 days to set up the stall.