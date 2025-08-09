Chennai: Omandurar Hospital to get Centre of Excellence in Sports Medicine soon

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Government Multi-Super Speciality Hospital, Omandurar Estate, will establish a Centre of Excellence in Sports Medicine to provide treatment for sports-related injuries and rehabilitation, according to the Health and Family Welfare department.

A government order issued by the Health and Family Welfare department secretary, P Senthilkumar, on August 1 said, “The State has sanctioned Rs 7.79 crore for setting up a dedicated Sports Medicine and Arthroscopy Department.”

The unit will have one professor, one assistant professor, one medical officer, an exercise physiologist, a biokineticist, a sports biomechanist, and two gym trainers, and it will handle surgical and non-surgical interventions. “This will be a government-run, dedicated sports medicine facility with integrated care, enabling athletes to receive specialised treatment without having to depend solely on private hospitals or out-of-state centres,” a senior doctor in the hospital said.

The department will be equipped with an ultrasound scanner, various probes, operation theatre equipment, a shoulder continuous passive motion (CPM) unit, cardiopulmonary exercise testing systems, an anaesthesia workstation, and sports biomechanics apparatus.

Officials said the inclusion of exercise physiology, biomechanics, and biokinetics will ensure that diagnosis, treatment, and rehabilitation are carried out with multidisciplinary inputs.

According to the hospital authorities, the facility would also function as a teaching and research hub. “The Centre will focus on injury prevention, performance analysis, and recovery strategies, in addition to patient care. This will benefit not only professional athletes but also school and college-level players,” they explained. The project is part of the State's plan to expand medical specialities in government hospitals.

“Sports medicine is a growing requirement. Early diagnosis and structured rehabilitation can make the difference between an athlete returning to play or ending a career prematurely,” said a senior health department official. Construction and equipment procurement are expected to be completed within the next six months, after which the centre will become operational.