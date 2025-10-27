Chennai: Nominate your best creatives for PRSI State Awards 2025

CHENNAI: The Chennai chapter of Public Relations Society of India (PRSI) has announced the PRSI State Awards 2025, a landmark initiative in its distinguished 50-year legacy.

This first-of-its-kind awards platform will honour excellence in PR and corporate communication efforts across Tamil Nadu.

The initiative reinforces PRSI Chennai’s commitment to elevating industry standards and creating a prestigious stage to showcase creative brilliance. It will celebrate outstanding achievements, breakthrough campaigns, and impactful communication strategies led by professionals, agencies, corporates, and institutions.

Rotary International District 3234 (Chennai Legends) has extended its support to encourage and recognise emerging and established talent in the communication industry.

PR and communication professionals are invited to nominate their best creatives, campaigns, and initiatives across multiple categories. This is a unique opportunity to gain industry-wide recognition, set new benchmarks for excellence, and celebrate the transformative power of strategic communication.

Last date to submit entries is October 31. For details, visit www.prsistateawards.com