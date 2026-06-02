Chennai: Nepali youth, 2 minors held for sexually harassing women

CHENNAI: A 22-year-old Nepalese national and two minors were arrested by Kilpauk police after they made obscene gestures at two women near a pharmacy in Purasawalkam. Police sources said that the trio were apprehended by the public and handed over to the police. The arrested persons were in an inebriated state.
Police said that the victim and her niece had gone to a pharmacy to buy medicines when the youths approached them and initiated a conversation in the guise of asking for directions. When the women walked away, they made obscene gestures, after which she raised an alarm.
An auto driver intervened and caught the youths. With help from the public, he prevented them from escaping. The trio were handed over to Kilpauk police.
During the investigation, police identified one of the accused as Sanjal Gaini (22), a Nepalese. The other two were minors aged 16 and 17. Inquiries revealed that they were employed at a restaurant in Kilpauk.
Sanjal was remanded to judicial custody, while proceedings relating to the two juveniles were initiated as per the provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act.