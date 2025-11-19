Chennai: Mysuru trio held for conning elder via digital arrest scam

CHENNAI: The city police's cyber crime team arrested three persons from Mysuru for cheating a 70-year-old city woman of Rs 24 lakh using the digital arrest scam.

In September, Chitraleka (70) of Tondiarpet received a phone call from the scamsters who claimed that her Aadhaar details were used by suspects in a kidnapping case.

Digital arrest involves scammers calling potential targets impersonating as law enforcement officers, typically from the Central Bureau of Investigation, Research and Analysis Wing, and Mumbai Police, among others, to instil fear and panic in the victim.

The scammers made the woman go to her bank and transfer Rs 24 lakh from her and her husband's accounts. Only after making the transactions, the woman realised that she had been cheated, after which she filed a complaint with the North Zone cyber crime police station.

After investigations, the police traced the accused and arrested Thejas (20), Pranav (20) and Mohammed Sameer (21) of Mysuru on Monday. They were brought to the city after obtaining a transit warrant. They were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.