Chennai: MTC to launch women-only and student exclusive special buses

CHENNAI: In news that brings cheer to women and students across the city, the Chennai Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) is planning to operate 50 women only special buses on routes with high female passenger traffic and also exclusive buses for students.

Although the city has a well-developed public transport system including buses, electric trains and metro rail, buses remain the most widely used mode of transportation. The CMTC operates 3,233 buses daily from 27 depots, catering to approximately 40 lakh passengers every day.

However, city buses are often overcrowded, particularly during peak hours, leading to severe congestion and discomfort. Several female passengers noted that it was challenging to travel under such crowded conditions.

Following this, the MTC also has plans to introduce 50 special bus services exclusively for students, ensuring they can travel safe without having to get jammed in crowded buses and hang on footboards.

These buses will operate directly to and from educational institutions during peak hours in the morning and evening. Around 25 institutions have been selected for this initiative, including four colleges, with most being all-girls secondary schools.

The CMTC has coordinated with the state government to implement both the women only buses and the student special bus services.