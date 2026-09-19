Chennai: MTC driver dies in bikes’ collision

The deceased was identified as Jayaraman (58), of Sagai Nagar in Burma Colony, Kodungaiyur. He was working as a driver at the MTC depot in Anna Nagar. According to police, Jayaraman left his house on his motorcycle on Friday to report for duty.

While he was proceeding towards Madhavaram through Moolakadai, a motorcycle coming from the opposite direction allegedly entered the service road on the wrong side, and collided with his vehicle. Jayaraman sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot. On receiving information, personnel from the traffic investigation wing reached the scene, recovered Jayaraman’s body and sent it to a GH for autopsy.