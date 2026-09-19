Chennai: MTC driver dies in bikes’ collision

CHENNAI: A 58-year-old MTC bus driver died after two motorcycles collided head-on at Moolakadai in Chennai on Friday.
The deceased was identified as Jayaraman (58), of Sagai Nagar in Burma Colony, Kodungaiyur. He was working as a driver at the MTC depot in Anna Nagar. According to police, Jayaraman left his house on his motorcycle on Friday to report for duty.
While he was proceeding towards Madhavaram through Moolakadai, a motorcycle coming from the opposite direction allegedly entered the service road on the wrong side, and collided with his vehicle. Jayaraman sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot. On receiving information, personnel from the traffic investigation wing reached the scene, recovered Jayaraman’s body and sent it to a GH for autopsy.
A 17-year-old school student who was travelling on the other motorcycle, also suffered serious injuries.The youth who was riding the motorcycle that caused the accident suffered minor injuries and fled the spot, police said.