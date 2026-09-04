Elderly woman killed after being hit by MTC bus near Choolai; driver arrested

The deceased was identified as Savithri (70), who lived on the roadside at Kannappar Thidal in Periamet and sold fruits along the roadside on Demellows Road.

According to police, Savithri was crossing the road near the Roundabout when she was hit by an MTC bus (Route No. 242B) travelling from Puthagaram towards the Secretariat. She suffered severe injuries and died on the spot.