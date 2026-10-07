Chennai: Minor among 4 held in Tiruttani murder case

Police arrested Raja's alleged killers from a private lodge in Sunguvarchatram in Kancheepuram district on the night before last, after forming five special teams under the supervision of the additional superintendent of police.

The arrested persons were identified as Susil (27), younger brother of Lawrence (31), who was arrested in the earlier case; his friends Bhuvanesh (20), of Pallur village in Arakkonam taluk, Harish (19), of Nagalamman Nagar; and a 17-year-old boy.

According to police, Susil allegedly plotted Raja's murder with the three others to avenge Lawrence's arrest. Susil allegedly sustained a leg fracture while trying to escape from the police and was later admitted to Tiruttani Hospital.