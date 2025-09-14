Chennai: Ministerial staff held for sexual abuse

CHENNAI: A 29-year-old man employed as ministerial staff in the Marutham campus, which houses the Tamil Nadu Police's Commando Force, was arrested by the Royapettah all-women police on Saturday for alleged sexual assault of a woman.

The police said that the complainant, a 26-year-old woman, was walking back home from a shop in her neighbourhood when she was intercepted by the accused, later identified as Balamurugan. He attempted to sexually abuse her and tried to flee the spot.

The woman raised an alarm, and local residents and passersby chased and caught him before handing him over to the police. During interrogation, Balamurugan disclosed that he was employed as a ministerial staff member in the police unit and was recruited in 2024. The accused was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.