Chennai Metro Water’s monsoon precaution hurdle: Waste residents dump in sewers

Officials said the city's infrastructure managed by GCC can handle up to 20 cm of rainfall a day. However, the actual intensity of the monsoon is unpredictable as witnessed during the 2021 and 2023 floods. Learning from that experience, the board has raised the height of 20 pumping stations in low-lying areas and placed generators there.

On the equipment front, generators are on standby, diesel for one to two months has been procured, and sandbags have been kept ready. A total of 740 machines, including high-speed sewage suction vehicles, are ready. Metro Water owns 600 of them, while 173 will be outsourced under the Annal Ambedkar Business Champion Scheme. Around 130 suction lorries will be brought from other districts and shared with the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC).

The rainwater harvesting structures at about 10 lakh of the city's 12 lakh buildings are in working condition, while the remaining 2 lakh need maintenance. Among the buildings, around 90 per cent of structures in large houses, high-rises, hospitals and IT companies are functional, but small houses leave much to be desired, added the official.