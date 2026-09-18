Chennai: Metro Water reiterates online-only process for new connections

CHENNAI: Amid confusion among residents over applying for new water supply and underground sewerage connections, the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) has reiterated that applications must be submitted online, and that payments for the connections will also have to be made through the portal.
“Consumers don't have to pay anyone. There were complaints that middlemen were involved in securing new connections, they can apply online,” said an official from the department. The board, in a press release issued on Friday, said residents and establishments in these areas need not approach its offices for submitting applications.
The clarification comes as Metro Water has completed infrastructure works in several localities in the expanded GCC limits. Applicants have to use the board’s online portal (https://wsc.chennaimetrowater.in/#/nc/login) to submit their details and upload the required documents. A field engineer will inspect the premises. If the details and documents are complete and correct, the application will be processed within 15 days, the board said. The demand amount will be communicated online and payment has to be made online.
The new water supply network covers localities in Manali, Madhavaram, Valasaravakkam, Alandur, Perungudi and Sholinganallur zones. Underground sewerage connections will be available in Chinnasekkadu, Porur, Ramapuram, Manapakkam, Nandambakkam, Karambakkam, Palavakkam, Perungudi, Kottivakkam, Okkiyam Thoraipakkam and Uthandi.
For individual residential houses with a built-up area of up to 500 sq ft, the water and sewerage connection charges are Rs. 100 each, with no additional connection charges. For houses above 500 sq ft and up to 100 sq m, the charges are Rs. 5,000 each for water and sewerage. Houses above 100 sq m and up to 200 sq m will be charged Rs. 7,500 each per equivalent dwelling unit (EDU).
In apartment buildings, each residential unit up to 200 sq m will be treated as one EDU and charged Rs. 7,500 each for water and sewerage. Commercial establishments will be charged based on the type of building and its built-up area. The water and sewerage charges will be Rs. 7,500 each per EDU.
Buildings with G+2 floors and above, those having more than six residential units and commercial buildings with a constructed area exceeding 300 sq m will also have to pay Infrastructure Development Charges (IDC) at Rs. 319 per sq m.