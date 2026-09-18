Chennai: Metro Water reiterates online-only process for new connections

“Consumers don't have to pay anyone. There were complaints that middlemen were involved in securing new connections, they can apply online,” said an official from the department. The board, in a press release issued on Friday, said residents and establishments in these areas need not approach its offices for submitting applications.

The clarification comes as Metro Water has completed infrastructure works in several localities in the expanded GCC limits. Applicants have to use the board’s online portal (https://wsc.chennaimetrowater.in/#/nc/login) to submit their details and upload the required documents. A field engineer will inspect the premises. If the details and documents are complete and correct, the application will be processed within 15 days, the board said. The demand amount will be communicated online and payment has to be made online.

The new water supply network covers localities in Manali, Madhavaram, Valasaravakkam, Alandur, Perungudi and Sholinganallur zones. Underground sewerage connections will be available in Chinnasekkadu, Porur, Ramapuram, Manapakkam, Nandambakkam, Karambakkam, Palavakkam, Perungudi, Kottivakkam, Okkiyam Thoraipakkam and Uthandi.