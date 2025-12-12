Chennai: Metro Water grievance meeting on December 13

CHENNAI: The Metro Water Board (CMWSSB) will conduct grievance redressal meetings across all 15 zones of the city on Saturday from 10 am to 1 pm at the area office in each zone, a release said.

As the superintending engineer of each zone will chair the meeting, the board requested the public to participate, clarify doubts and raise queries on any drinking water, sewage and rainwater collection-related issues. Petitions for new water/sewage connections, pleas on water taxes and fees can also be handed in during the meeting.