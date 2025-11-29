Chennai metro to wind above Kathipara and offer aerial city views

CHENNAI: Commuters on Chennai Metro's upcoming Phase II corridor are in for a unique experience which would feature a bird's eye view of the city. Officials said that the metro path would run in a winding manner above the Kathipara junction for 413 metres.

According to a report in The Times of India, the plan is part of Corridor 5, which will connect Madhavaram to Sholinganallur. Once it is completed, the trains will take a sharp turn over the Kathipara flyover, descending from a height of 33 metres to 27 metres at a speed of 35 kmph.

Officials noted that work is being expedited on the curvy viaduct which has a radius of 125 metres stretching from Butt Road to Alandur metro station. The structure consists of five spans with lengths of 58, 100, 100, 95 and 60 metres and work on the 100 metre span between two key pillars is nearing completion.

Construction involves two cantilever arms being extended from either side of the pillars which would eventually be linked. The remaining three-metre gap will be closed using concrete cast with hanging shutters which would exclude any ground support.

Officials from Chennai Metro Rail Limited said that the entire structure would be completed by February. Since the curve begins at one of the network's tallest pillars and descends towards Alandur station, it would provide passengers with a unique view of the city, they added.