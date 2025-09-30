Chennai Metro to follow Sunday timetable on Oct 1 and 2

CHENNAI: On account of Ayudha Pooja and Gandhi Jayanthi on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has announced Sunday train schedule on both days.

As per the official announcement, the Metro train service will operate from 5 am to 11 pm with the following frequency: In the peak hours from 12 noon to 8 pm, the Metro trains will be available every seven minutes.

And, during the non-peak hours, from 5 am to 12 noon and 8 pm to 10 pm, the Metro trains will be available every ten minutes. Between the extended non-peak hours, from 10 pm to 11 pm, the trains will run every 15 minutes, said the official statement.