Chennai: Metro rides to be free for Ilaiyaraaja concert ticket holders

According to Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), concert attendees will receive a unique QR-code pass through email and WhatsApp from the event organiser. The pass will double as a metro ticket

Passengers can travel from any operational metro station in Chennai to Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G. Ramachandran Central Metro station, located near the venue, and return using the same QR code. Separate passes will be issued for each day, and a pass issued for May 30 will not be valid on May 31 and vice versa.

To manage the post-concert crowd, CMRL has also extended train services from Central Metro station on both days. The last trains towards Wimco Nagar Depot, Airport and St. Thomas Mount will depart at midnight.