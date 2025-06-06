Chennai: Metro Rail’s trial run held from Porur to Poonamallee

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) conducted a trial run from Porur Junction station to Poonamallee Bypass station downline in the Corridor 4 of the Phase-2 on Friday.

Earlier, trials in the up line of the section had been conducted. With completion of the down line, trials in both the tracks will proceed as per plan.

This 10-km viaduct section is interconnected by Poonamallee Metro Depot with a total of 10 stations between Porur Junction station and Poonamallee Bypass station. For current testing and commissioning, Poonamallee Metro Depot will be the nerve centre.

“The first run will be for 20-25 km/h and will be automatically around 70-80 km/h after the completion of works. Currently, six train systems will continue testing. Signalling system testing will be done in the following days. By the end of December, it’s expected to be commissioned,” said MA Siddique, MD-CMRL. “Next line is from Porur through Vadapalani to Power House. After this, Porur, Alapakkam and Chennai Trade Centre would be completed.”

Additionally, the Poonamallee Bypass Station ASS (auxiliary substation) was also successfully charged through 33 kv power supply cable from Poonamallee receiving substation at Poonamallee Depot. CMRL will be conducting various tests and trials in Stage 1 that are necessary for ensuring safety and comfort of passengers.