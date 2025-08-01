Chennai Metro Rail travel cards no longer valid from August 1

CHENNAI: Chennai Metro commuters can no longer use the old CMRL travel cards starting today (August 1), as the system has officially transitioned to the Singara Chennai National Common Mobility Card (NCMC).

In an official statement, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) announced that passengers will no longer be able to use the old CMRL smart cards for travel.

Commuters holding CMRL cards can visit any metro station and exchange their existing cards for the new NCMC cards.