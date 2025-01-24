Chennai Metro Rail service extended till Saturday midnight for IND vs ENG T20I match

CHENNAI: With the India vs England T20I cricket match scheduled at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, on Saturday (January 25), the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has announced plans to extend the Metro Rail service till 12 midnight.

As per the press note, CMRL and Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) have signed an MoU to ensure a seamless transportation experience for cricket fans.

“Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), in partnership with the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA), is pleased to announce extended metro services to facilitate seamless transportation for attendees of the India vs England T20 International Cricket match at MA Chidambaram Stadium on January 25, 2025 (sic),” the press note stated.

Furthermore, CMRL announced that match-goers holding a valid match ticket will be able to avail of a free metro train return journey from Government Estate Metro station to their destination.

Also Read: Southern Railway revises EMU train services for India-England T20 match in Chepauk

The metro rail tickets will be available in both digital and printed match tickets feature unique QR codes that can be scanned at automatic gates across all Chennai metro stations

The last train from Government Estate metro station will depart around 12.00 midnight towards both Wimco Nagar Depot and Airport Metro Station.