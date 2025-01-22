Train timings rescheduled for convenient travel after India-England 2nd T20 at Chepauk; check details

CHENNAI: To facilitate the convenient travel of spectators, returning after the conclusion of the India-England 2nd T20 match at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium at Chepauk on Saturday, Southern Railway has revised the timings of 3 EMU trains.

Accordingly, Train No. 41083 Chennai Beach- Velachery EMU train leaving Chennai Beach at 9:50 pm will be rescheduled to depart at 10:00 pm on 25 January.

Train No. 41085 Chennai Beach Velachery EMU train leaving Chennai Beach at 10:20 pm will be rescheduled to depart at 10:30 pm on 25 January.

Train No. 41086- Velachery Chennai Beach EMU train leaving Velachery at 10:00 pm will stop at Chepauk for 10 minutes from 10:27 pm to 10:37 pm and arrive at Chennai Beach at 10:52 pm on 25 January.