Chennai Metro Rail records ridership 92.77 lakh passengers in September

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) recorded 92,77,697 passengers travelling in metro trains from 01.09.2024 to 30.09.2024.

September 06 recorded the highest passenger flow for the month of September, with 3,74,087 passengers.

Also Read: Chennai Metro Rail to operate on 02.10.2024 with Sunday's timetable; check details

In the month of January a total of 84,63,384 passengers, February a total of 86,15,008 passengers, March a total of 86,82,457 passengers, April a total of 80,87,712 passengers, May a total of 84,21,072 passengers, June a total of 84,33,837 passengers, July a total of 95,35,019 passengers and August a total of 95,43,625 passengers have travelled in the Metro Trains.