    Chennai Metro Rail to operate on 02.10.2024 with Sunday's timetable; check details

    Metro Trains will run during its service hours from 05:00 am to 23:00 pm

    ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|1 Oct 2024 6:50 AM GMT
    Chennai Metro Rail Limited

    CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) on Tuesday announced that Sunday's timetable for operation of trains would be followed on Gandhi Jayanthi.

    Metro Trains will run during its service hours from 05:00 am to 23:00 pm in the following timings:

    Peak Hours (12:00 pm - 20:00 pm) : Metro trains will be available every 7 mins.

    Non-Peak Hours (05:00 am - 12:00 pm & 20:00 pm - 22:00 pm) : Metro trains will be available every 10 mins.

    Extended Non-Peak Hours (22:00 pm – 23:00 pm) headway : Metro trains will be available every 15 mins.

