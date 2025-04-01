Chennai Metro Rail records 92.10 lakh passenger ridership in March

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) witnessed a passenger ridership of 92.10 lakh passengers for March.

In January, the ridership was at 86.99 lakh passengers and 86.65 lakh passengers in the month of February.

As per CMRL press note, the highest single-day ridership was recorded on March 7 with 3.45 lakh passengers, maintaining the daily average of over 3 lakh.

With CMRL announcing the withdrawal of travel cards from April, 9.81 lakh passengers used the facility in March to exhaust the remaining amount in the card.

After the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) is made mandatory, the highest number of 42.52 lakh passengers used the service for the particular month.

"To attract more passengers, CMRL offers a 20 per cent discount on all ticketing (Metro travel card, mobile QR code ticketing - single, return, group tickets and QR trip passes, Whatsapp, Paytm, PhonePe and NCMC Card)," the note added.

Passengers can now also book their tickets through CMRL Whatsapp Ticketing System (+91 83000 86000) and Paytm.