Chennai Metro Rail records 92 lakh ridership in November

CHENNAI: Keeping the ridership over 90 lakhs in five consecutive months in row, the Chennai Metro Rail recorded over 92 lakh passenger footfall in November.

The ridership for November was recorded at 92.86 lakh and the highest single day ridership was recorded on November 10 of 3.60 lakh. Over the course of five months, the average per day ridership of the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) is also inching towards 3.50 lakh.

Additionally, for the particular month, 48.48 lakh passengers used the Singara Chennai card, followed by 18.47 lakh passengers using QR token. The online mode of ticketing is also picking up pace, with many opting for alternative booking service due to 20 percent discount in National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) and digital service.

As per CMRL data, the ridership in June was at 92.19 lakh, followed by over 1 crore in July, 99 lakh in August, 1.01 crore in September and 93.27 lakh in October.