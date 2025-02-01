Chennai Metro Rail records 86.99 lakh passenger ridership in January

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) recorded a footfall of 86,99,344 passengers in January 2025.

On January 10, CMRL reported the highest passenger flow of the month, with 3.60 lakh commuters.

Additionally, 23.78 lakh passengers used travel cards, 1.59 lakh used online QR tickets, 2.64 lakh used static QR tickets, 18.94 lakh used paper QR tickets, 4.20 lakh used Paytm, 5.89 lakh used WhatsApp, 3.28 lakh used PhonePe, 1.24 lakh used the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), 1,800 used tokens, 7,219 opted for group ticketing, and 25.30 lakh passengers used the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) / Singara Chennai Card.

Meanwhile, the annual passenger count for 2024 surpassed 10.5 crore.

As of December 31, 2024, nearly 10 years since its inception, CMRL’s total commuter count has reached 35.53 crore

Also Read: Commuter tally spikes over 10.5 crore in 2024: Chennai Metro Rail Limited

(With inputs from Bureau)























