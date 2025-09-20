Begin typing your search...

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|20 Sept 2025 10:36 AM IST
    Chennai Metro Rail QR ticketing service hit by glitch again
    Chennai Metro train 

    CHENNAI: Metro Rail passengers in Chennai faced inconvenience this morning after the QR code ticketing service went down due to a technical glitch.

    The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) announced that QR-based online ticketing has been temporarily suspended. However, commuters can still purchase tickets through the CMRL mobile app, WhatsApp, PhonePe, or at ticket counters in metro stations, said a Daily Thanthi report.

    The disruption caused delays and confusion among passengers, many of whom rely on the QR service for quick and contactless ticketing.

