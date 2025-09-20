Begin typing your search...
Chennai Metro Rail QR ticketing service hit by glitch again
The disruption caused delays and confusion among passengers, many of whom rely on the QR service for quick and contactless ticketing.
CHENNAI: Metro Rail passengers in Chennai faced inconvenience this morning after the QR code ticketing service went down due to a technical glitch.
The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) announced that QR-based online ticketing has been temporarily suspended. However, commuters can still purchase tickets through the CMRL mobile app, WhatsApp, PhonePe, or at ticket counters in metro stations, said a Daily Thanthi report.
The disruption caused delays and confusion among passengers, many of whom rely on the QR service for quick and contactless ticketing.
