Chennai Metro Rail QR ticketing service hit by glitch again

CHENNAI: Metro Rail passengers in Chennai faced inconvenience this morning after the QR code ticketing service went down due to a technical glitch.

The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) announced that QR-based online ticketing has been temporarily suspended. However, commuters can still purchase tickets through the CMRL mobile app, WhatsApp, PhonePe, or at ticket counters in metro stations, said a Daily Thanthi report.

The disruption caused delays and confusion among passengers, many of whom rely on the QR service for quick and contactless ticketing.