Chennai Metro Rail passengers to be fined for using tobacco products in trains, stations

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has warned passengers of imposing fines if chewable tobacco products are used inside Metro trains and stations.

The official statement released on Wednesday noted that complaints have been rising on the use of chewable tobacco products, spitting, and littering in Metro trains and premises. “So, the CMRL is stepping up its enforcement measures to maintain cleanliness and hygiene,” it stated.

To curb such violations, CMRL has planned to intensify patrols, even during non-peak hours, and implement random physical checks at all 41 Metro stations. “Platform security personnel are being sensitised to closely monitor passenger activity, while the central security surveillance room located in Koyambedu has been instructed to actively watch for violations and immediately alert the on-ground security teams,” the statement added.

Further, CMRL will carry out enhanced surveillance both at stations and inside trains. Passengers found violating these norms will be fined in accordance with the Metro Railways (Operation and Maintenance) Act, 2002, and Metro Railways Carriage and Ticket Rules, 2014.