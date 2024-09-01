Chennai Metro Rail opens substation for Poonamallee depot phase II project

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has inaugurated a substation for the Poonamallee depot for phase II of the Metro Rail project.

On Saturday, CMRL announced the commissioning and inauguration of the substation for 110/33-27 KV Poonamallee depot via a press note.

The 110 KV Poonamallee depot, a critical infrastructure component providing power supply to Metro trains and stations, was inaugurated and commissioned by Rajesh Chaturvedi, Director (Systems and Operations) of CMRL, alongside other officials.

For phase II, CMRL has planned three depots overall; one would be the Poonamalle depot in corridor 4, between Lighthouse to Poonamallee Bypass and another Madhavaram depot in corridor 5 between Madhavaram to Shollinganallur.

And, as per the recent development, CMRL announced the third depot in Semmanchery in corridor 3 between Madhavaram and Siruseri SIPCOT.